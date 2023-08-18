VACANCY: Sales Rep

Sales Rep (Hardware Industry, Harare) – A leading player in the hardware industry is looking for a Sales Rep to join their team. A least minimum of 3 years experience in sales The incumbent will be responsible for maintaining existing client portfolios and getting new business. S/he will be moving around with a vehicle, so a clean driver’s license is mandatory. Must have some experience in sales and a sales qualification. Confident and articulate. Must be available immediately.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in Word format to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw