VACANCY: Sales Representative

Sales Representative

Our client in the Sales and Merchandising Industry is searching for a well-spoken, analytical and result-oriented Sales Representative to be based in Bulawayo

Responsibilities

generate sales and meet agreed product targets through effective negotiating

new product introduction and utilising existing product market trends.

The ideal candidate must speak Ndebele, possess a Degree in Sales and Marketing or a related field, have 5 years of sales experience in an FMCG environment and have a clean Class 4 driver’s license.

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 22nd May 2023.

PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.