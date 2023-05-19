VACANCY: Sales Representative

Sales Representative
Our client in the Sales and Merchandising Industry is searching for a well-spoken, analytical and result-oriented Sales Representative to be based in Bulawayo
Responsibilities
- generate sales and meet agreed product targets through effective negotiating
- new product introduction and utilising existing product market trends.
The ideal candidate must speak Ndebele, possess a Degree in Sales and Marketing or a related field, have 5 years of sales experience in an FMCG environment and have a clean Class 4 driver’s license.
Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 22nd May 2023.
PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.