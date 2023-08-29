VACANCY: Sales Representative

Our client in the Sales and Merchandising Industry is searching for a well-spoken, analytical and result-oriented Sales Representative to be based in Harare, to generate sales and meet agreed product targets through effective negotiating, new product introduction and utilising existing product market trends.

The Duties of the role include but are not limited to

– driving sales and meeting set targets

-being responsible for key account management

-generating and processing orders

– performing market intelligence analysis and monitoring & enforcing merchandising planograms.

The ideal candidate must possess a Degree in Sales and Marketing or a similar field, hold 3 years of sales experience in an FMCG environment and have a clean Class 4 driver’s license. Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 31st August 2023.

PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.