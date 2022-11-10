VACANCY: Sales Representatives

– This role is for our container business where customers range from businesses such as Tobacco Companies/NGO’s/Mining etc. to individuals who are looking for storage space for their home or a container converted into an office/ cottage etc.

– A person who is highly organized, has excellent sales skills (not a pushover) and is trustworthy would be a good fit for this role in a male environment

– Target driven with a proven track record in Sales -Active Listening

– understanding the customer’s needs

– Good Administration skill especially with paperwork

– Salary: USD $750 net (partly paid in RTGS and part in USD). Currently, there is no commission structure but this could be reviewed after a 3-month probation.

– Must have a driver’s license and own vehicle as will be required to drive on the job (fuel will be provided).

If you meet all the above please email your cv to info@priconsultants.com it must be in WORD FORMAT ONLY – IF YOU SEND IT IN ANY OTHER FORMAT YOUR CV WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED. Please state your salary requirement and your notice period.