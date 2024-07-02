VACANCY: Senior Administrative Coordinator

Our client is looking for a Senior Administrative Coordinator to join their Engineering Firm based in Chegutu. This firm is dedicated to delivering high-quality products and solutions to its clients. They are seeking a highly organized, detail-oriented, and assertive individual. This role is critical in ensuring the smooth operation of their production lifecycle and administrative functions.

Job Summary:

Will be responsible for overseeing and managing the administrative aspects of their engineering projects. This role requires a strong understanding of procedures and structure to maintain operational flow and ensure staff adherence to systems and protocols. The successful candidate will coordinate job reception, logging, staff engagement, and communication with customers. Additionally, they will manage administrative tasks, including wages, stock orders, and store follow-ups.

Key Responsibilities:

1. Job Management:

Receive and log incoming job requests.

Allocate jobs to appropriate staff members.

Ensure all jobs are tracked and managed efficiently through the production lifecycle.

2. Staff Coordination:

Engage with staff regarding job assignments and updates.

Monitor staff adherence to procedures and timelines.

Facilitate communication and collaboration among team members to achieve project goals.

3. Procedure and Compliance:

Ensure all design and production processes follow established procedures.

Oversee the creation and management of bills of materials.

Maintain strict adherence to company systems and protocols.

4. Customer Communication:

Serve as the main point of contact for customers regarding job status and updates.

Provide timely and accurate information to customers.

5. Operational Flow Management:

Take control of the operational flow of the production lifecycle.

Implement strategies to enhance efficiency and high production output.

Monitor and report on key performance indicators.

6. Administrative Duties:

Handle payroll and wage administration.

Follow up on stock orders and manage store inventory.

Perform other administrative tasks as required to support the engineering team.

Qualifications:

Proven experience in a high-level administrative role within an engineering or similar industry.

Exceptional organizational skills and attention to detail.

Strong understanding of procedural and structural management.

Ability to be assertive and enforce adherence to company protocols.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Proficiency in relevant software and tools for job tracking, payroll, and inventory management.

Ability to multitask and manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment.\

Preferred Qualifications:

Previous experience in an engineering company.

Knowledge of production lifecycle and engineering processes.

Experience with ERP or other production management systems.

If interested, please send your CV to Niamh@priconsultants.com by the 04/07/24. PLEASE NOTE: ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED.