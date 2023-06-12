fbpx
Monday, June 12, 2023
VACANCY: Senior Geologist

  • SADC

Senior Geologist (SADC Region)

The Geologist will:

  • Lead a small team of Geology professionals whilst also providing planning and supervision of the grade control function, reconciliations, and modelling of the deposit.
  • Reporting to the Senior Geologist, the incumbent will take ownership of the Geology function.
  • Plan, design and monitor grade control drilling programmes to accurately delineate the orebody ahead of mining.
  • Maintain up-to-date wireframe interpretations of grade control data.
  • Produce grade control block models, including reconciliations, reporting and feedback.
  • Provide daily, weekly and monthly reports on grade control drilling, ore reconciliation, mine geology and grade drivers.
  • Communicate geological, geotechnical and grade information to relevant stakeholders.
  • Ensure ore is extracted to maximise recovery and minimise ore loss and dilution.
  • Work closely with Long Term Planning to optimise the ore body and maximise recovery.
  • Lead by example and instil a safety culture in Geology and other mine personnel.
  • Mentor, train and manage the performance of national/local intern Geologists and intern Geologists. QA/QC monitoring.

Qualifications, Experience & Skills:

  • Tertiary qualifications in Geology.
  • Demonstrated experience in an underground, narrow vein mining environment.
  • Previous mentoring or supervisory experience within a small team.
  • The ability to plan, design and monitor grade control activities and drilling programmes to accurately delineate the orebody.
  • A methodical approach to data management and validation processes.
  • A practical understanding of resource modelling techniques as they relate to gold mineralisation.
  • The ability to work autonomously and within a small team sharing the workload.
  • Excellent interpersonal skills and a passion for passing on your knowledge.
  • Demonstrated experience in underground mining and exceptional technical skills, coupled with a thirst for continuous improvement and drive to exceed expectations.
  • Strong exploration experience.

If you possess the required attributes and competencies, please attach your CV in Word format and send it care of: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

To apply for this job email your details to ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

