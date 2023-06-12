VACANCY: Senior Geologist

Senior Geologist (SADC Region)

The Geologist will:

Lead a small team of Geology professionals whilst also providing planning and supervision of the grade control function, reconciliations, and modelling of the deposit.

Reporting to the Senior Geologist, the incumbent will take ownership of the Geology function.

Plan, design and monitor grade control drilling programmes to accurately delineate the orebody ahead of mining.

Maintain up-to-date wireframe interpretations of grade control data.

Produce grade control block models, including reconciliations, reporting and feedback.

Provide daily, weekly and monthly reports on grade control drilling, ore reconciliation, mine geology and grade drivers.

Communicate geological, geotechnical and grade information to relevant stakeholders.

Ensure ore is extracted to maximise recovery and minimise ore loss and dilution.

Work closely with Long Term Planning to optimise the ore body and maximise recovery.

Lead by example and instil a safety culture in Geology and other mine personnel.

Mentor, train and manage the performance of national/local intern Geologists and intern Geologists. QA/QC monitoring.

Qualifications, Experience & Skills:

Tertiary qualifications in Geology.

Demonstrated experience in an underground, narrow vein mining environment.

Previous mentoring or supervisory experience within a small team.

The ability to plan, design and monitor grade control activities and drilling programmes to accurately delineate the orebody.

A methodical approach to data management and validation processes.

A practical understanding of resource modelling techniques as they relate to gold mineralisation.

The ability to work autonomously and within a small team sharing the workload.

Excellent interpersonal skills and a passion for passing on your knowledge.

Demonstrated experience in underground mining and exceptional technical skills, coupled with a thirst for continuous improvement and drive to exceed expectations.

Strong exploration experience.

If you possess the required attributes and competencies, please attach your CV in Word format and send it care of: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw