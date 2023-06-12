VACANCY: Senior Geologist

Senior Geologist (SADC Region)
The Geologist will:
- Lead a small team of Geology professionals whilst also providing planning and supervision of the grade control function, reconciliations, and modelling of the deposit.
- Reporting to the Senior Geologist, the incumbent will take ownership of the Geology function.
- Plan, design and monitor grade control drilling programmes to accurately delineate the orebody ahead of mining.
- Maintain up-to-date wireframe interpretations of grade control data.
- Produce grade control block models, including reconciliations, reporting and feedback.
- Provide daily, weekly and monthly reports on grade control drilling, ore reconciliation, mine geology and grade drivers.
- Communicate geological, geotechnical and grade information to relevant stakeholders.
- Ensure ore is extracted to maximise recovery and minimise ore loss and dilution.
- Work closely with Long Term Planning to optimise the ore body and maximise recovery.
- Lead by example and instil a safety culture in Geology and other mine personnel.
- Mentor, train and manage the performance of national/local intern Geologists and intern Geologists. QA/QC monitoring.
Qualifications, Experience & Skills:
- Tertiary qualifications in Geology.
- Demonstrated experience in an underground, narrow vein mining environment.
- Previous mentoring or supervisory experience within a small team.
- The ability to plan, design and monitor grade control activities and drilling programmes to accurately delineate the orebody.
- A methodical approach to data management and validation processes.
- A practical understanding of resource modelling techniques as they relate to gold mineralisation.
- The ability to work autonomously and within a small team sharing the workload.
- Excellent interpersonal skills and a passion for passing on your knowledge.
- Demonstrated experience in underground mining and exceptional technical skills, coupled with a thirst for continuous improvement and drive to exceed expectations.
- Strong exploration experience.
If you possess the required attributes and competencies, please attach your CV in Word format and send it care of: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw
To apply for this job email your details to ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw