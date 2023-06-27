VACANCY: Service Advisor

SERVICE ADVISOR ( Motor Industry, Harare) – A reputable motor industry is looking to appoint a qualified and experienced Service Advisor with at least minimum of 3 years in a similar role.

The incumbent will be responsible for:

ensuring that all vehicles are locked and secured at the end of business each day.

Place the client’s keys in the key cabinet provided and not in desk drawers.

Each morning ensure that the vehicle keys are given to the technicians/drivers so that the vehicles may be moved.

Assist in putting the keys in the vehicles should the need arise and should technicians/drivers be busy.

Back-up of information to be effected onto a memory stick. Appointment Preparation.

Prepare and request parts, equipment and human resources the day before the appointment is booked.

Phone ahead and confirm with the client that they are still able to make their appointment.

Booking in process

. If the vehicle has been brought to the dealership previously, you are required to pull out the previous Job Card to confirm whether or not the vehicle needs attention that may have been reported previously and this needs to be addressed with the customer when they arrive for their appointment.

Install seat covers, floor mats and hanging cards in front of the customer.

Record any damages to the vehicle.

Record any valuables and if not taken by the client, ensure that goods are removed and placed in a safe storage place until the client makes a collection.

Update the Vehicle Service book which should be replaced in the customer’s vehicle.

Update Service Sticker.

Ensure that the client has signed the Job Card in Agreement with the work to be carried out and our terms and conditions.

If in the event, a driver has brought the vehicle, in the case of fleet vehicle(s) then a written undertaking (e-mail) and/or an authorized Order should be present.

Liaise effectively with the Workshop Controller and Parts Department with regard to potential challenges involving the repairs and engage with the Managing Director should the need arise.

Effectively liaise with the parts department for quotes and workshop controller and stay well informed of job progress, delays, completion times and recommended future work that is required on the vehicle.

Be mindful of where the vehicle is within the workflow and ensure that the client is advised when he/she may make a collection and ensure that the Debtors Controller is readied to issue an invoice so as not to delay the customer upon collection of the vehicle.

Collection of Vehicle / Hand Over Procedure.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in Word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw