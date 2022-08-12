VACANCY| Sheet Metal 3D Fabricator

Key Responsibilities :

• Reading and interpreting engineering blueprints. Must be able to read 2D diagrams and fabricate 3D

• Constructing base templates if necessary.

• Measuring and marking out cutting and bending lines.

• Setting up metalwork machinery including rollers, drill presses, flame cutters, brakes, and shears.

• Double-checking design specifications before commencing with cutting work.

• Fabricating and constructing metal components.

• Grinding and finishing completed products.

• Performing quality checks on completed products.

• Conforming with state and company safety regulations.

• Completing job reports.

Minimum Requirements :

• Bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering or a Diploma/Class One Journeyman.

• Previous work experience as a metal fabricator.

• AWS certification and advanced welding experience.

• Advanced knowledge of engineering design and manufacturing procedures.

• Ability to read and interpret engineering blueprints.

• Proficiency with metal fabrication tools including shears, rollers, flame cutters, and drill presses.

• Advanced mathematical and engineering skills.

• Ability to lift and manipulate large metal objects.

If you qualify kindly email your CV in plain word document format to: dnyamugama@priconsultants.com