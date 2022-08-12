VACANCY| Sheet Metal 3D Fabricator

Key Responsibilities :
• Reading and interpreting engineering blueprints. Must be able to read 2D diagrams and fabricate 3D
• Constructing base templates if necessary.
• Measuring and marking out cutting and bending lines.
• Setting up metalwork machinery including rollers, drill presses, flame cutters, brakes, and shears.
• Double-checking design specifications before commencing with cutting work.
• Fabricating and constructing metal components.
• Grinding and finishing completed products.
• Performing quality checks on completed products.
• Conforming with state and company safety regulations.
• Completing job reports.
Minimum Requirements :
• Bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering or a Diploma/Class One Journeyman.
• Previous work experience as a metal fabricator.
• AWS certification and advanced welding experience.
• Advanced knowledge of engineering design and manufacturing procedures.
• Ability to read and interpret engineering blueprints.
• Proficiency with metal fabrication tools including shears, rollers, flame cutters, and drill presses.
• Advanced mathematical and engineering skills.
• Ability to lift and manipulate large metal objects.
If you qualify kindly email your CV in plain word document format to: dnyamugama@priconsultants.com
