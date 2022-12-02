VACANCY: Shift Boss

Our client in the Mining Industry is searching for a dynamic, organised and well-spoken Shift Boss to supervise the overall day-to-day performance, coordination, management and maintenance of the specified mining shift to assist in obtaining maximum productivity, efficiency, quality, service and profitability for the organisation while upholding all aspects of compliance and standards and adhering to budget and prescribed criteria. The ideal candidate should hold at least 3 years of experience in a Shift Boss role and possess strong managerial skills. Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 6th December 2022. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.