VACANCY: Software Developer

Software Developer ( Automated Business Solutions Sector, Harare)

Our client in the automated business solutions sector is looking for a software developer to join their dynamic team.

The incumbent will be responsible for:

designing, researching, implementing and managing software programs, managing, monitoring, and maintaining company databases.

Development of dashboards, and the maintenance thereof.

Development of reporting tools and the maintenance thereof.

Implementing requested changes to the database structure.

Ensure database security, integrity, stability and system availability.

Maintaining database backups and recovery infrastructure.

Software Programming and Development skills.

Knowledge and Experience in SQL database language

Qualification:

Degree or Diploma in ICT.

Must be available to start as soon as possible.

A generous salary package will be offered to the successful candidate.

Urgently apply if you are interested and attach your CV in Word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw