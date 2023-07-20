VACANCY: Software Developer

Software Developer ( Automated Business Solutions Sector, Harare)
Our client in the automated business solutions sector is looking for a software developer to join their dynamic team.
The incumbent will be responsible for:
- designing, researching, implementing and managing software programs, managing, monitoring, and maintaining company databases.
- Development of dashboards, and the maintenance thereof.
- Development of reporting tools and the maintenance thereof.
- Implementing requested changes to the database structure.
- Ensure database security, integrity, stability and system availability.
- Maintaining database backups and recovery infrastructure.
- Software Programming and Development skills.
- Knowledge and Experience in SQL database language
Qualification:
- Degree or Diploma in ICT.
- Must be available to start as soon as possible.
- A generous salary package will be offered to the successful candidate.
Urgently apply if you are interested and attach your CV in Word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw
