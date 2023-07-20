fbpx
Thursday, July 20, 2023
VACANCY: Software Developer

Software Developer ( Automated Business Solutions Sector, Harare)

Our client in the automated business solutions sector is looking for a software developer to join their dynamic team.

The incumbent will be responsible for:

  • designing, researching, implementing and managing software programs, managing, monitoring, and maintaining company databases.
  • Development of dashboards, and the maintenance thereof.
  • Development of reporting tools and the maintenance thereof.
  • Implementing requested changes to the database structure.
  • Ensure database security, integrity, stability and system availability.
  • Maintaining database backups and recovery infrastructure.
  • Software Programming and Development skills.
  • Knowledge and Experience in SQL database language

Qualification:

  • Degree or Diploma in ICT.
  • Must be available to start as soon as possible.
  • A generous salary package will be offered to the successful candidate.

Urgently apply if you are interested and attach your CV in Word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

