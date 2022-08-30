VACANCY| Software Developer

SOFTWARE DEVELOPER (Automated Business Solutions Industry, Harare)
Our client is a leader in the provision of office automation solutions, print Services, retail options, consumables, technical services and software.
They are looking for Software Developer to join their dynamic team.
Responsibilities
- Research, designing and implementing and managing software programs.
- Managing, monitoring and maintaining company databases. Development of dashboards and the maintenance thereof.
- Development of reporting tools and the maintenance thereof. Implementing requested changes to the database structure.
- Ensure database security, integrity, stability and system availability.
- Maintaining database backups and recovery infrastructure.
- Reporting Structure Incumbent will be reporting to the ITS Administrator.
Qualification and Experience:
- Degree or Diploma ICT. Software Programming and Development Skill.
- Knowledge and experience in SQL database language.
Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw
To apply for this job please visit oxfordrecruitment.co.zw.