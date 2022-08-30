VACANCY| Software Developer

fbpx
Tuesday, August 30, 2022
  • Anywhere

SOFTWARE DEVELOPER (Automated Business Solutions Industry, Harare)

Our client is a leader in the provision of office automation solutions, print Services, retail options, consumables, technical services and software.

They are looking for Software Developer to join their dynamic team.

 

Responsibilities

  • Research, designing and implementing and managing software programs.
  • Managing, monitoring and maintaining company databases. Development of dashboards and the maintenance thereof.
  • Development of reporting tools and the maintenance thereof. Implementing requested changes to the database structure.
  • Ensure database security, integrity, stability and system availability.
  • Maintaining database backups and recovery infrastructure.
  • Reporting Structure Incumbent will be reporting to the ITS Administrator.

 

Qualification and Experience:

  • Degree or Diploma ICT. Software Programming and Development Skill.
  • Knowledge and experience in SQL database language.

 

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

To apply for this job please visit oxfordrecruitment.co.zw.

