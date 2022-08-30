VACANCY| Software Developer

SOFTWARE DEVELOPER (Automated Business Solutions Industry, Harare)

Our client is a leader in the provision of office automation solutions, print Services, retail options, consumables, technical services and software.

They are looking for Software Developer to join their dynamic team.

Responsibilities

Research, designing and implementing and managing software programs.

Managing, monitoring and maintaining company databases. Development of dashboards and the maintenance thereof.

Development of reporting tools and the maintenance thereof. Implementing requested changes to the database structure.

Ensure database security, integrity, stability and system availability.

Maintaining database backups and recovery infrastructure.

Reporting Structure Incumbent will be reporting to the ITS Administrator.

Qualification and Experience:

Degree or Diploma ICT. Software Programming and Development Skill.

Knowledge and experience in SQL database language.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw