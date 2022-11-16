VACANCY: Spare Parts Manager

Spare Parts Manager (Mining & Construction Industry, Nairobi. Kenya)
Our client is a multi-franchise machinery dealership is looking for a Spare Parts Manager to join their dynamic team in Kenya with at least 7 years of experience either in the construction or mining equipment, heavy plant spare parts space. The applicant should have:
- extensive industry and spare parts knowledge.
- A high level of personal integrity and energy.
- An ability to understand all aspects of the spare parts business, including commercials, technical, administration, operations and finance.
- An ability to manage a team of staff & workers and understand the operational resources required to achieve the department’s goals and the highest levels of efficiency.
- Capable of strategic and tactical plan generation and the ability to drive such plans through execution to successful completion.
- The ability to communicate in English is essential, either as a first language or complete fluency, both orally and written.
- Proven management competence and an understanding of management principles, methods and practices to lead skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled labour.
- I.T. literate and proficient in the use of Word and Excel, and any ERP system typical of a machinery dealership.
- Must be able to effectively communicate by e-mail.
- Excellent numeracy skills and attention to detail.
Responsibilities
- Attainment of budgeted revenues, gross margins and EBITDA (calculated with the cost of the spare parts department in mind).
- Attainment of desired and budgeted spare parts stock rotation.
- Attainment of desired return on invested capital within the spare parts department, with percentage working.
- Capital requirement (stock and open accounts) against revenues.
- Attainment of spare parts staff productivity and revenues/spare parts department staff cost.
- Attainment of desired spare parts absorption rate for the business.
- Attainment of new product line growth targets.
Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw