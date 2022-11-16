VACANCY: Spare Parts Manager

Spare Parts Manager (Mining & Construction Industry, Nairobi. Kenya)

Our client is a multi-franchise machinery dealership is looking for a Spare Parts Manager to join their dynamic team in Kenya with at least 7 years of experience either in the construction or mining equipment, heavy plant spare parts space. The applicant should have:

extensive industry and spare parts knowledge.

A high level of personal integrity and energy.

An ability to understand all aspects of the spare parts business, including commercials, technical, administration, operations and finance.

An ability to manage a team of staff & workers and understand the operational resources required to achieve the department’s goals and the highest levels of efficiency.

Capable of strategic and tactical plan generation and the ability to drive such plans through execution to successful completion.

The ability to communicate in English is essential, either as a first language or complete fluency, both orally and written.

Proven management competence and an understanding of management principles, methods and practices to lead skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled labour.

I.T. literate and proficient in the use of Word and Excel, and any ERP system typical of a machinery dealership.

Must be able to effectively communicate by e-mail.

Excellent numeracy skills and attention to detail.

Responsibilities

Attainment of budgeted revenues, gross margins and EBITDA (calculated with the cost of the spare parts department in mind).

Attainment of desired and budgeted spare parts stock rotation.

Attainment of desired return on invested capital within the spare parts department, with percentage working.

Capital requirement (stock and open accounts) against revenues.

Attainment of spare parts staff productivity and revenues/spare parts department staff cost.

Attainment of desired spare parts absorption rate for the business.

Attainment of new product line growth targets.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw