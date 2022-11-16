fbpx
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
logo
mobile-logo
HomeVACANCY: Spare Parts Manager

VACANCY: Spare Parts Manager

  • Anywhere

Spare Parts Manager (Mining & Construction Industry, Nairobi. Kenya)

Our client is a multi-franchise machinery dealership is looking for a Spare Parts Manager to join their dynamic team in Kenya with at least 7 years of experience either in the construction or mining equipment, heavy plant spare parts space. The applicant should have:

  • extensive industry and spare parts knowledge.
  • A high level of personal integrity and energy.
  • An ability to understand all aspects of the spare parts business, including commercials, technical, administration, operations and finance.
  • An ability to manage a team of staff & workers and understand the operational resources required to achieve the department’s goals and the highest levels of efficiency.
  • Capable of strategic and tactical plan generation and the ability to drive such plans through execution to successful completion.
  • The ability to communicate in English is essential, either as a first language or complete fluency, both orally and written.
  • Proven management competence and an understanding of management principles, methods and practices to lead skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled labour.
  • I.T. literate and proficient in the use of Word and Excel, and any ERP system typical of a machinery dealership.
  • Must be able to effectively communicate by e-mail.
  • Excellent numeracy skills and attention to detail.

Responsibilities

  • Attainment of budgeted revenues, gross margins and EBITDA (calculated with the cost of the spare parts department in mind).
  • Attainment of desired and budgeted spare parts stock rotation.
  • Attainment of desired return on invested capital within the spare parts department, with percentage working.
  • Capital requirement (stock and open accounts) against revenues.
  • Attainment of spare parts staff productivity and revenues/spare parts department staff cost.
  • Attainment of desired spare parts absorption rate for the business.
  • Attainment of new product line growth targets.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

You cannot copy content of this page