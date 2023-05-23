VACANCY: SQL Programmers

SQL Programmers (Remote Role, Lusaka. Zambia) –

Our client is a consortium of companies that are leaders in providing Distribution, Retail Chain, Automobiles, Travel, as well as Logistics and Supply Chain Management based in Lusaka, Zambia is looking to hire SQL Programmers with 4+ years’ experience in a similar role.

The successful candidate should:

Have strong experience in working and developing SQL databases.

Be competent in developing databases and managing them.

Be capable of using Microsoft tools, such as power query, power pivot and developing with DAX.

Be capable of knowing softwares such as Tableau and PowerBi – in order to create interactive Dashboards.

Be aware of hosting and server requirements to migrate the whole platform as a web-based app.

As a benefit, be aware of web development and app development.

Qualifications

Degree / Diploma in IT.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations and your notice period, attach your CV in Word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw