VACANCY: Stock Controller

Our client in Ruwa is looking for a Stock Controller to join their team for a job vacancy within the Milling industry.
Responsibilities:
- Manage and maintain accurate inventory records
- Conduct regular physical stock counts and cycle counts to ensure inventory accuracy
- Analyze inventory reports to identify trends, optimize stock levels, and reduce waste
- Collaborate with the procurement team to ensure timely ordering and receipt of raw materials and packaging materials
- Work with the production team to ensure accurate tracking of finished goods inventory
- Implement and maintain a first-in, first-out (FIFO) inventory system
- Identify and investigate inventory discrepancies and take corrective action
- Develop and implement inventory management procedures and policies
- Provide regular inventory reports to management and stakeholders
- Assist with inventory optimization projects and initiatives
Requirements:
- 3+ years of experience in inventory management or a related field
- Bachelor’s degree in Supply Chain Management, Logistics, or a related field
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills
- Strong attention to detail and organizational skills
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and meet deadlines
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability to work with a team and collaborate with stakeholders
An added advantage if you have:
- Experience in a milling or manufacturing environment
- Knowledge of lean manufacturing principles and inventory optimization techniques
- Certification in inventory management (e.g., Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS), Certified in Production and Inventory management (CPIM)
Suitable candidates, send an updated CV to kelly@priconsultants.com by Monday 3rd of June. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
