VACANCY: Stock Controller

Our client in Ruwa is looking for a Stock Controller to join their team for a job vacancy within the Milling industry.

Responsibilities:

Manage and maintain accurate inventory records

Conduct regular physical stock counts and cycle counts to ensure inventory accuracy

Analyze inventory reports to identify trends, optimize stock levels, and reduce waste

Collaborate with the procurement team to ensure timely ordering and receipt of raw materials and packaging materials

Work with the production team to ensure accurate tracking of finished goods inventory

Implement and maintain a first-in, first-out (FIFO) inventory system

Identify and investigate inventory discrepancies and take corrective action

Develop and implement inventory management procedures and policies

Provide regular inventory reports to management and stakeholders

Assist with inventory optimization projects and initiatives

Requirements:

3+ years of experience in inventory management or a related field

Bachelor’s degree in Supply Chain Management, Logistics, or a related field

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills

Strong attention to detail and organizational skills

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and meet deadlines

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to work with a team and collaborate with stakeholders

An added advantage if you have:

Experience in a milling or manufacturing environment

Knowledge of lean manufacturing principles and inventory optimization techniques

Certification in inventory management (e.g., Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS), Certified in Production and Inventory management (CPIM)

Suitable candidates, send an updated CV to kelly@priconsultants.com by Monday 3rd of June. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.