Thursday, May 30, 2024
VACANCY: Stock Controller

  • Ruwa

Our client in Ruwa is looking for a Stock Controller to join their team for a job vacancy within the Milling industry.

Responsibilities:

  • Manage and maintain accurate inventory records
  • Conduct regular physical stock counts and cycle counts to ensure inventory accuracy
  • Analyze inventory reports to identify trends, optimize stock levels, and reduce waste
  • Collaborate with the procurement team to ensure timely ordering and receipt of raw materials and packaging materials
  • Work with the production team to ensure accurate tracking of finished goods inventory
  • Implement and maintain a first-in, first-out (FIFO) inventory system
  • Identify and investigate inventory discrepancies and take corrective action
  • Develop and implement inventory management procedures and policies
  • Provide regular inventory reports to management and stakeholders
  • Assist with inventory optimization projects and initiatives

Requirements:

  • 3+ years of experience in inventory management or a related field
  • Bachelor’s degree in Supply Chain Management, Logistics, or a related field
  • Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Strong attention to detail and organizational skills
  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and meet deadlines
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
  • Ability to work with a team and collaborate with stakeholders

An added advantage if you have:

  • Experience in a milling or manufacturing environment
  • Knowledge of lean manufacturing principles and inventory optimization techniques
  • Certification in inventory management (e.g., Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS), Certified in Production and Inventory management (CPIM)

Suitable candidates, send an updated CV to kelly@priconsultants.com by Monday 3rd of June. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

To apply for this job email your details to kelly@priconsultants.com

