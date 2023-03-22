VACANCY: Stock Controller (Poultry Farming)

Stock Controller(Poultry Farming, Harare. Zimbabwe)

An established organization in the Poultry farming sector is seeking a stock controller to join its hatchery division. The incumbent will be responsible for the following:

monitoring frozen stock levels.

Communicates fresh products with sales, variances with PP Clerk and posts processed GRV in the system.

Physically checks all incoming fresh & frozen goods and compares with Goods Issue Note (GIN) to ensure correct quantity & type have been received.

Posts frozen processed chicken GRVs as per Sales requirements.

Oversees that all received pallets are tagged with the correct month colour.

Ensures all pallets are stored according to the warehouse store plan.

Ensures the department’s fresh, frozen delivery days are adhered to as per invoice.

Physically checks that the correct quantity & type of products are pulled out.

Assesses stock quality weekly and completes a Stock Status Report.

Checks the temperature of all the freezers daily.

Advises the Despatch Clerk of any job card that needs to be generated when the freezer’s temperature is not correct.

Checks that FIFO is being adhered to at all times.

Escalates any breakdown or issue that could affect operations to Despatch Manager.

Participates in monthly stocktake and signs all stock sheets.

Investigates any variances and escalates to Despatch Manager if unsolved.

QUALIFICATIONS AND COMPETENCIES:

Diploma in Logistics /Supply Chain /Inventory Management from a recognised institution. At least 2 years experience in a similar role. Knowledge of Stock ERP and Excel. Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw