VACANCY: Stock Controller (Poultry Farming)

Stock Controller(Poultry Farming, Harare. Zimbabwe)
An established organization in the Poultry farming sector is seeking a stock controller to join its hatchery division. The incumbent will be responsible for the following:
- monitoring frozen stock levels.
- Communicates fresh products with sales, variances with PP Clerk and posts processed GRV in the system.
- Physically checks all incoming fresh & frozen goods and compares with Goods Issue Note (GIN) to ensure correct quantity & type have been received.
- Posts frozen processed chicken GRVs as per Sales requirements.
- Oversees that all received pallets are tagged with the correct month colour.
- Ensures all pallets are stored according to the warehouse store plan.
- Ensures the department’s fresh, frozen delivery days are adhered to as per invoice.
- Physically checks that the correct quantity & type of products are pulled out.
- Assesses stock quality weekly and completes a Stock Status Report.
- Checks the temperature of all the freezers daily.
- Advises the Despatch Clerk of any job card that needs to be generated when the freezer’s temperature is not correct.
- Checks that FIFO is being adhered to at all times.
- Escalates any breakdown or issue that could affect operations to Despatch Manager.
- Participates in monthly stocktake and signs all stock sheets.
- Investigates any variances and escalates to Despatch Manager if unsolved.
QUALIFICATIONS AND COMPETENCIES:
Diploma in Logistics /Supply Chain /Inventory Management from a recognised institution. At least 2 years experience in a similar role. Knowledge of Stock ERP and Excel. Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw
To apply for this job email your details to ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw