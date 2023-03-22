VACANCY: Supervisor – Milk Supply

LOGISTICS SUPERVISOR MILK SUPPLY ((FMCG Sector, Harare)

A leading and expanding FMCG Manufacturing organization is looking for Cashbook Clerk to join their dynamic team with a minimum of 3 years in a similar role and experience working in FMCG. The incumbent will be:

responding to farmers’ queries.

Generating Milk fleet performance report.

Debriefing drivers after the trip.

Tracking milk fleet.

Reports generation, support for documentation trail.

Any other duties that may be assigned by the supervisor.

Knowledge of logistics and Fleet management

Qualifications

A degree in Transport and Logistics/Supply Chain Management, a Degree will be an added advantage.

Renewable Contract. Must be available to start immediately.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw