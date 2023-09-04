VACANCY: System Administrator

Our client in Harare is looking for a System Administrator to join their team for a job vacancy within the Agro-forestry industry.

The duties of the role include but are not limited to

Design, build (if required), implement and maintain the IT Helpdesk, allocate tickets and monitor progress escalate issues and or intervene as required to ensure the timeous resolution of tickets Review generate reports and address concerns with stakeholders Ensure system uptime and availability of all servers and services including VMWare management identify areas of innovation and design solutions accordingly while engaging with stakeholders evaluate and support the operations of Information Systems and electronic data processing Design, Implement and Carry out regular backup routines with direct involvement as necessary ensure offsite backups are carried out and recorded which includes both DRP-based backups and cold storage backups direct oversite of the restoration tests ensuring these operations are carried out and that data integrity is maintained Direct involvement in the procurement process generating reports and ensuring sustainable stock levels inclusive of supply and demand analysis Design, build and maintain the network infrastructure on the premises in conjunction with the Group IT Manager Monitoring of network systems to ensure 98% uptime and database management

The ideal candidate must have at least 3-4 years of experience in a Server Administration/Supervisory role and have hands-on experience with network infrastructure/maintenance and provisioning, experience in database maintenance and administration, specialized or technical knowledge in Linux Administration, Filemaker Certified Developer, SAP Certified Administrator, Power Shell\Batch scripting.

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 7th September 2023. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.