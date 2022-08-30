VACANCY| Talent Officer

TALENT OFFICER (Poultry Industry, Harare)

An established organization in the Poultry farming sector is seeking a Talent Officer to join their dynamic team. The incumbent must have two years’ experience in a similar role or customer facing role.

Responsibilities

Provide support to the Talent Management Team on delivery of the Human Resources / Talent Management strategies and process including talent acquisition, talent management, performance management and employee experience and engagement.

Provides administrative support to the Talent Management Team and Line Managers in the Succession Planning process. Responsible for scheduling the Talent Forums with relevant stakeholders.

Responsible for collating Talent classifications of team members. Provides support to the Talent Manager and Line Managers in the implementation of the Performance Appraisal process.

Responsible for tracking Performance Appraisals completion rate and following up with relevant stakeholders.

Assists in identification of performance gaps and determining development needs to meet current and future business needs.

Ensures that all team members Individual Development Plants (IDPs) are in place.

Responsible for scheduling team members for relevant training. Administers Employee Engagement surveys.

Collates the data for analysis and reporting.

QUALIFICATIONS AND COMPETENCIES:

Bachelors Degree in Human Resources Management or Psychology.

Strong Administration skills.

Accuracy and attention to detail. Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Flexibility and willingness to learn.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in word format to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw