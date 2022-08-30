VACANCY| Talent Officer

TALENT OFFICER (Poultry Industry, Harare)
An established organization in the Poultry farming sector is seeking a Talent Officer to join their dynamic team. The incumbent must have two years’ experience in a similar role or customer facing role.
Responsibilities
- Provide support to the Talent Management Team on delivery of the Human Resources / Talent Management strategies and process including talent acquisition, talent management, performance management and employee experience and engagement.
- Provides administrative support to the Talent Management Team and Line Managers in the Succession Planning process. Responsible for scheduling the Talent Forums with relevant stakeholders.
- Responsible for collating Talent classifications of team members. Provides support to the Talent Manager and Line Managers in the implementation of the Performance Appraisal process.
- Responsible for tracking Performance Appraisals completion rate and following up with relevant stakeholders.
- Assists in identification of performance gaps and determining development needs to meet current and future business needs.
- Ensures that all team members Individual Development Plants (IDPs) are in place.
- Responsible for scheduling team members for relevant training. Administers Employee Engagement surveys.
- Collates the data for analysis and reporting.
QUALIFICATIONS AND COMPETENCIES:
- Bachelors Degree in Human Resources Management or Psychology.
- Strong Administration skills.
- Accuracy and attention to detail. Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Flexibility and willingness to learn.
Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in word format to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw
To apply for this job please visit oxfordrecruitment.co.zw.