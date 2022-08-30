fbpx
Tuesday, August 30, 2022
VACANCY| Talent Officer

VACANCY| Talent Officer

  • Anywhere

TALENT OFFICER (Poultry Industry, Harare)

An established organization in the Poultry farming sector is seeking a Talent Officer to join their dynamic team. The incumbent must have two years’ experience in a similar role or customer facing role.

 

Responsibilities

  • Provide support to the Talent Management Team on delivery of the Human Resources / Talent Management strategies and process including talent acquisition, talent management, performance management and employee experience and engagement.
  • Provides administrative support to the Talent Management Team and Line Managers in the Succession Planning process. Responsible for scheduling the Talent Forums with relevant stakeholders.
  • Responsible for collating Talent classifications of team members. Provides support to the Talent Manager and Line Managers in the implementation of the Performance Appraisal process.
  • Responsible for tracking Performance Appraisals completion rate and following up with relevant stakeholders.
  • Assists in identification of performance gaps and determining development needs to meet current and future business needs.
  • Ensures that all team members Individual Development Plants (IDPs) are in place.
  • Responsible for scheduling team members for relevant training. Administers Employee Engagement surveys.
  • Collates the data for analysis and reporting.

 

QUALIFICATIONS AND COMPETENCIES:

  • Bachelors Degree in Human Resources Management or Psychology.
  • Strong Administration skills.
  • Accuracy and attention to detail. Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Flexibility and willingness to learn.

 

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in word format to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

 

 

To apply for this job please visit oxfordrecruitment.co.zw.

