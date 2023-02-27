VACANCY: Technicians Diesel Plant Fitting Class 1

TECHNICIANS (DIESEL PLANT FITTER CLASS 1)

A company in agricultural and construction equipment supply dealership based in Harare is inviting suitably qualified candidates to fill in the positions of Technicians (DPF). These positions will be permanently based in Harare and reports to the Field Service Manager.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Maintains/ repairs and servicing of all equipment under the company dealership.

• Performs preventative maintenance assessment on customer machinery and equipment.

• Rebuilds motors, transmissions, hydraulic and electrical systems

• Assembles, installs and maintains electronic instruments.

• Assesses vehicle and machinery electronic ignition system, fuel injection system, and other systems.

• Ensures powering systems are functional.

• Diagnose electro and hydraulic systems.

• Services and repairs vehicle and machinery brakes, engines, transmissions, and suspension components.

• Ensures engines are handled with infinite care and matching part spares are used.

• Evaluates engine knocks and noises.

• Assists in maintenance scheduling.

• Completes job cards for all tasks completed.

• Provides the Workshop Supervisor with task reports highlighting challenges and recommendations.

• Raises purchase pick list requests for spare parts needed for task completion.

• Provides the Workshop Foreman with task reports.

• Attend Web academy training.

• Adheres to all the HSE policies and procedures in storing the received supplies.

• Wears all Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that was given to reduce harm or accidents.

• Assists in receiving stock and supplies in an orderly manner to reduce accidents.

• Drive allocated company vehicles within stipulated speed limits, set times, and road zones.

EDUCATION, PROFESSIONAL QUALIFICATIONS, AND WORK EXPERIENCE

• Diploma/Certificate in Diesel Plant Fitting or equivalent

• Class (1) one certified DPF or Diesel Engine Mechanic

• Proven 5(five) years of work experience as a diesel technician for agricultural and construction equipment technician is an added advantage.

• Understanding of computer diagnostic technologies.

• Ability to work after hours and willing to travel extensively.

Interested candidates are to submit CV and Certificates in one document in pdf format to hrhr1508@gmail.com on or before 3 March 2023.