VACANCY: Tobacco Leaf Accountant

This role in our organization is accountable for providing accurate and authentic information on the tobacco inventory processes. It requires continuous monitoring, updating, and
improvement of the leaf accounts and inventory stock controls. The ideal candidate for this role must have strong analytical and financial acumen and an ability to engage with senior
stakeholders. Work experience in the area of Tobacco Leaf Accounting is imperative.
Responsibilities
Analyze relevant Leaf Accounts data, including the forecasting of tobacco volumes
Prepare Leaf Accounting reports and liaise with key stakeholders
Prepare the Leaf Accounts Budget
Prepare reports on the buying plan before the processing season
Monitor and report on all internal controls in relation to the tobacco movement
Ensure all tobacco received is accurately scanned, weighed, and recorded in the system
Check and approve the reports on the Green Purchases
Perform stock counts and investigate variances
Verify that values and calculations on Contract Floor & Auction Floor invoices are correct
Qualifications
Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or related field
Relevant Tobacco Leaf Accounting experience (4-6 years)
Ability to interpret and analyze financial statements and periodicals
Fluency in Microsoft Office suite (Outlook, Excel, Word, PowerPoint, etc.)
Interested candidates can email their current CVs clearly marked “Tobacco Leaf Accountant” to 2023hrvacancies@gmail.com on or before 28th of February 2023
