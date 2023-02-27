VACANCY: Tobacco Leaf Accountant

This role in our organization is accountable for providing accurate and authentic information on the tobacco inventory processes. It requires continuous monitoring, updating, and

improvement of the leaf accounts and inventory stock controls. The ideal candidate for this role must have strong analytical and financial acumen and an ability to engage with senior

stakeholders. Work experience in the area of Tobacco Leaf Accounting is imperative.

Responsibilities

 Analyze relevant Leaf Accounts data, including the forecasting of tobacco volumes

 Prepare Leaf Accounting reports and liaise with key stakeholders

 Prepare the Leaf Accounts Budget

 Prepare reports on the buying plan before the processing season

 Monitor and report on all internal controls in relation to the tobacco movement

 Ensure all tobacco received is accurately scanned, weighed, and recorded in the system

 Check and approve the reports on the Green Purchases

 Perform stock counts and investigate variances

 Verify that values and calculations on Contract Floor & Auction Floor invoices are correct

Qualifications

 Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or related field

 Relevant Tobacco Leaf Accounting experience (4-6 years)

 Ability to interpret and analyze financial statements and periodicals

 Fluency in Microsoft Office suite (Outlook, Excel, Word, PowerPoint, etc.)

Interested candidates can email their current CVs clearly marked “Tobacco Leaf Accountant” to 2023hrvacancies@gmail.com on or before 28th of February 2023