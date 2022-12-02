VACANCY: Toolmaker

Our Harare-based client in the engineering/manufacturing industry is seeking an experienced Toolmaker to join their team. The ideal candidate must be well experienced in a similar role, technically competent, with good design skills, strong initiative and attention to detail.
Skills and Experience Required
• Proven experience making tools, jigs, moulds and dies
• Good design skills
• Ability to monitor and report on processes
• Identify issues and implement any modifications or repairs
• Create and follow engineering drawings
• Ability to use computer-aided design and manufacturing software (CAD/CAM)
Interested and qualified candidates kindly send CVs to dnicholls@priconsultants.com. Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
