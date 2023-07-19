VACANCY: Trailer Mechanic

Trailer Mechanic (FMCG Sector, Mutare) – Our client in the logistics sector is looking for a Trailer Mechanic to join their dynamic team. The successful candidate will be responsible for maintenance and repairs on differentials, pneumatics, diagnosis of faults, and preparation of trailers for COF and brake overhauls. Testing and adjusting repaired systems. Attend to pneumatics and hydraulic problems. Carrying out certification of fitness inspections and repairs. Conducting general maintenance and service of trailers. Adjusting, repairing or replacing parts and components of vehicle systems including chassis, frame, airbrakes and hydraulics.

Qualifications: Journeyman or related.

Must be available immediately. Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in Word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw