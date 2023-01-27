VACANCY: Treasury Clerk

Our client in the Sales and Merchandising Industry is searching for a driven, analytical and diligent Treasury Clerk to ensure complete, accurate and timely processing of bank capturing, payments and bank reconciliation reports.

The duties and responsibilities of the role include but are not limited to the following:

Checks and updates bank balances daily and Initiates payments on internet banking profiles

Checks and updates the bank balance report,

Loads payments on banking platforms timely and accurately

Processes, updates, and posts payments on sage Evolution

Raises and follows up on any queries in the bank statement

Prepares, analyses, and prints bank reconciliations for submission to the Manager

Reconciles cash and bank balance on sage and prepares reconciliation report

Follows up and ensures bank queries and reconciling items are resolved.

The ideal candidate must have exceptional computer skills and knowledge of relevant accounting packages and exceptional knowledge of excel, Diploma or Degree in Accounting or Finance and at least 2 years of working experience in a similar role.

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 31st January 2023.

PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.