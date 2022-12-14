VACANCY: Utilities Management Officer

Utilities Management Officer (FMCG Industry, Harare)
A reputable organisation in the FMCG sector is looking for Utilities Management Officer to join their dynamic team.
The incumbent will be responsible for the following:
- overseeing the day-to-day operations of their organization’s utility services.
- Management of Electricity, Water, Boilers, Generators, Coal and Fuel.
- Scheduling planned maintenance and liaising with service providers.
- Producing usage reports and analyzing usage statistics.
- Recommending initiatives to improve utilities efficiencies.
Qualifications:
Degree in Electrical/Mechatronics/Mechanical or related degree/Diploma. Knowledge of excel and producing utility reports.
Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw.
