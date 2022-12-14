fbpx
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
logo
mobile-logo
HomeVACANCY: Utilities Management Officer

VACANCY: Utilities Management Officer

 Utilities Management Officer (FMCG Industry, Harare)

A reputable organisation in the FMCG sector is looking for Utilities Management Officer to join their dynamic team.

The incumbent will be responsible for the following:

  • overseeing the day-to-day operations of their organization’s utility services.
  • Management of Electricity, Water, Boilers, Generators, Coal and Fuel.
  • Scheduling planned maintenance and liaising with service providers.
  • Producing usage reports and analyzing usage statistics.
  • Recommending initiatives to improve utilities efficiencies.

Qualifications:

Degree in Electrical/Mechatronics/Mechanical or related degree/Diploma. Knowledge of excel and producing utility reports.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw.

To apply for this job email your details to ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

You cannot copy content of this page