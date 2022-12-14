VACANCY: Utilities Management Officer

Utilities Management Officer (FMCG Industry, Harare)

A reputable organisation in the FMCG sector is looking for Utilities Management Officer to join their dynamic team.

The incumbent will be responsible for the following:

overseeing the day-to-day operations of their organization’s utility services.

Management of Electricity, Water, Boilers, Generators, Coal and Fuel.

Scheduling planned maintenance and liaising with service providers.

Producing usage reports and analyzing usage statistics.

Recommending initiatives to improve utilities efficiencies.

Qualifications:

Degree in Electrical/Mechatronics/Mechanical or related degree/Diploma. Knowledge of excel and producing utility reports.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw.