VACANCY: Veterinary Buyer

Our client in the Stockfeed Manufacturing Industry is searching for a well-spoken, adaptable and proactive Veterinary Buyer to be responsible for selecting and purchasing quality products for the business.
The responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
- processing purchase orders,
- negotiating with suppliers,
- tracking orders,
- creating and maintaining an inventory,
- quality assurance and liaising with inventory teams and management.
The ideal candidate should have previous experience dealing with Veterinary goods, hold at least 3-5 years of experience in a similar role, a tertiary-level qualification and have strong negotiation skills. Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 28th March 2023. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
