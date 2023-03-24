VACANCY: Veterinary Buyer

Our client in the Stockfeed Manufacturing Industry is searching for a well-spoken, adaptable and proactive Veterinary Buyer to be responsible for selecting and purchasing quality products for the business.

The responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

processing purchase orders,

negotiating with suppliers,

tracking orders,

creating and maintaining an inventory,

quality assurance and liaising with inventory teams and management.

The ideal candidate should have previous experience dealing with Veterinary goods, hold at least 3-5 years of experience in a similar role, a tertiary-level qualification and have strong negotiation skills. Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 28th March 2023. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.