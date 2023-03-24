fbpx
Friday, March 24, 2023
VACANCY: Veterinary Buyer

Our client in the Stockfeed Manufacturing Industry is searching for a well-spoken, adaptable and proactive Veterinary Buyer to be responsible for selecting and purchasing quality products for the business.

The responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

  • processing purchase orders,
  • negotiating with suppliers,
  • tracking orders,
  • creating and maintaining an inventory,
  • quality assurance and liaising with inventory teams and management.

The ideal candidate should have previous experience dealing with Veterinary goods, hold at least 3-5 years of experience in a similar role, a tertiary-level qualification and have strong negotiation skills. Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 28th March 2023. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

