VACANCY: Warehouse Executive

Our Client in the Manufacturing/FMCG industry is looking for a Warehouse Executive to join their team. The ideal candidate will have proven experience in a similar role and be responsible for overseeing the management of people, health and safety standards, systems, and processes to ensure that goods are received and dispatched appropriately; the vehicle fleet is always in good order; that costs are sustainable and productivity targets are met.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

WAREHOUSE OPERATIONS

• Supplier goods receiving: Timeous receiving of goods from suppliers, both local and foreign, achieving within given timelines.

• Branch stock requisitions: Fulfilment of branch stock requisitions within given parameters.

• Housekeeping and maintenance of warehouse facilities: Implementing a system that guarantees the maintenance of all warehouse facilities under the warehouse department and maintains high standards of housekeeping both inside and outside of the warehouses.

• Inventory management: Implementing an efficient system of managing inventory flow through all warehouses while safeguarding and minimising inventory loss.

• Cost management: Implementing a comprehensive strategy that optimises warehouse costs for business profitability.

• Systems & Controls: Leveraging modern cutting-edge artificial intelligence systems & controls to assist in the quality of inventory management and decision-making with the aim of minimising inventory losses and improving stock replenishment to branches.

TRANSPORT OPERATIONS

• Logistics: Servicing the branch network timeously with requisite stock, at maximum load schedule and delivering products to customers within given parameters.

• Fleet upkeep: Implementing a robust operational strategy that guarantees fleet reliability in the daily operations to safeguard and protect valuable company assets.

• Cost Management: Implementing a comprehensive strategy that optimises logistics costs for business profitability. Monitor expenditures and implement corrective actions as needed.

• Systems & Controls: Leveraging modern cutting-edge artificial intelligence systems & controls to assist in the quality of service and decision-making to maximise the useful life of assets.

STAFF MANAGEMENT

• Manpower Planning

• Recruitment

• Training and development

• Performance appraisal

• Discipline

HEALTH AND SAFETY

• Workplace health and safety standards in place and implemented.

• Security of stock and facilities.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

A bachelor’s degree in Distribution/Logistics, Supply Chain or a related field. At least 10 years of experience, 5 of which should be in a Senior Management role.

Interested and qualified candidates, please send CVs to dnicholls@priconsultants.com