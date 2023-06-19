VACANCY: Web Designer & Software Developer

Web Designer & Software Developer (Retail Industry, Harare) – our client is well-established and highly reputable in the Retail / wholesale industry is looking for a qualified chef who can cook all type food, including Indian and Chinese continental.

The ideal candidate will be responsible for

designing and maintaining the websites.

Ensuring that the websites are running each day and that they do not go down.

Ensuring that the hosting fees for all websites are up to date.

Designing various software programs.

Designing various applications for mobile and desktop.

SEO for all websites.

To manage the e-commerce website.

Produce organic traffic of between 7 to 10 000 per month on the online store.

To ensure that 5 to 10 sales are generated monthly from the online store.

To be innovative and suggest solutions that are suitable for our line of business.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations and your notice period, attach your CV in Word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw