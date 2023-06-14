VACANCY: Workshop Mechanic

Our client in the Furniture Manufacturing Industry is searching for a skilled, qualified and experienced Workshop Mechanic responsible for constructing, maintaining and repairing all light and heavy vehicles. This role would require a physically fit candidate with a solid knowledge of basic mechanic tools, service, and diagnostic equipment.

The ideal candidate should be a qualified Mechanic with over 4 years of experience working on light and heavy vehicles in a similar role.

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 16th June 2023.

PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.