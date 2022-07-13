Warehouse Manager

Our client, in the manufacturing sector based in Msasa, is looking for an experienced Warehouse Manager to join their team.

Suitable candidates must come from a Manufacturing or FMCG environment and have a diploma/degree. He/she must have a minimum of 5 years’ experience with approx.. 3 years’ experience at a similar level.

Experience with plastics would be a huge benefit. Interested and suitably qualified and experienced candidates to send through their CVs to hkanjee@priconsultants.com no later than Wednesday the 13th of July 2022. Please note, ONLY shortlisted candidates will be contacted.