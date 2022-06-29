Web Developer( Media Sector)

Our client is well established and highly reputable media company specialised in creating publishing, web and graphic design, photography, marketing and printing service is looking for a Web Developer to join their dynamic team. The web developers need a combination of graphic design skills (Illustrator, Photoshop, In design) and technical computer skills that will allow them to create particular designs on web pages. In addition to looking good websites need to be functional and secure.

Website maintenance also is an important element of the job. As new features need to be added or old features need to be updated, web developers need to make sure these changes are implemented smoothly and that they do not disrupt the website’s features. This job generally requires the ability to do the following work: Know WORDPRESS HTML, CSS, JavaScript, PHP, and other relevant web design coding languages. Create and test applications for websites. Work with graphics and other designers. Troubleshoot website problems. Maintain and update websites. Monitor website traffic. Stay up-to-date on technology. SALARY: To be disclosed to shortlisted candidates. Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in word format to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw