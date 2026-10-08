Journalist Takes Accountant to Court Over Alleged Affair With Wife

Veteran journalist Musorowegomo Mukosi is seeking US$200 000 from a Grant Thornton Zimbabwe partner accusing him of having an affair with his wife and causing the breakdown of their nine-year marriage.

Mukosi, through his lawyer Admire Rubaya, has filed an adultery-related claim against the accountant identified as Tibugare, alleging that he engaged in a relationship with Mukosi’s wife, Esther Vimbainashe Mukosi.

The allegations are contained in a legal demand in which Mukosi claims the relationship involved meetings in Zimbabwe and trips outside the country.

Mukosi alleges that he has evidence to support his claims, including flight schedules, telephone call records, cell-tower data and CCTV footage that he says tracks the pair’s movements.

According to the legal claim, Esther allegedly told her husband that she and Tibugare were “soul mates” and intended to be together.

The claim further alleges that Tibugare used his position and financial resources to pursue the relationship.

Mukosi alleges that the pair travelled together to South Africa between 15 and 19 July 2026 and later travelled to Madagascar from 21 to 24 September.

The legal documents allege that the pair stayed at the Ibis Antananarivo Ankorondrano hotel in Madagascar.

Mukosi further claims that the two frequently met at a property on Umguza Road in Cranborne, Harare, while attending studies at the University of Zimbabwe.

The claim alleges that telephone records and cell-tower data are among the evidence allegedly linking the pair to various locations.

Mukosi also alleges that his wife told him she had travelled to Tanzania for an accounting consultancy assignment when, according to his claim, she was actually in Madagascar.

Another allegation centres on a Toyota Fortuner which Mukosi claims Tibugare bought for his wife and personally delivered to the couple’s matrimonial home at Crowhill Farm.

The legal claim describes the alleged conduct as having caused serious damage to Mukosi’s marriage and family life.

Mukosi says the alleged affair resulted in humiliation and the loss of the companionship and support of his wife.

He is seeking US$100,000 for contumelia, which relates to alleged injury to dignity, reputation and privacy, and a further US$100,000 for loss of consortium, referring to the loss of the comfort, companionship and services of a spouse.

The allegations contained in the legal claim have not been tested in court, and it was not immediately clear whether Tibugare had filed a response to the claims.

The case comes against the backdrop of Zimbabwean courts continuing to recognise civil claims arising from alleged adultery where a third party is accused of interfering in a marriage.