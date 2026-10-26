Kabila’s Return Threatens to Derail DRC Peace Efforts, Warns Analyst

The return of former Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) president Joseph Kabila to the political and military arena risks derailing regional peace efforts and escalating tensions between Southern and East African countries, political analyst Owen Dhliwayo has warned.

Dhliwayo said the formation of a new politico-military coalition, the Front pour la Refondation de la Nation (FRN) announced by Kabila on 12 October could transform the conflict in eastern DRC from a regional insurgency into a broader struggle over political legitimacy.

The coalition which Dhliwayo says replaces the Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC)/M23 movement, reportedly includes Corneille Nangaa, Bertrand Bisimwa, Sultani Makenga and Kaniki as Kabila’s deputies.

Kabila’s political comeback follows his September 2025 death sentence in absentia for treason and alleged support for the AFC/M23 rebellion.

According to Dhliwayo, the development presents significant challenges for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) which has been involved in efforts to restore peace in the conflict-hit country.

“Kabila’s return shifts the conflict from a peripheral rebellion to a national legitimacy contest, directly undermining the merged Luanda-Nairobi mediation framework,” Dhliwayo said.

He identified three immediate risks for SADC: fragmentation of mediation efforts, defections from the Congolese armed forces and escalating regional tensions involving Rwanda.

Dhliwayo argued that the regional bloc should move away from prioritising military intervention towards political mediation and negotiations involving the main actors in the conflict.

He said Kabila’s return was driven by several factors, including the collapse of a power-sharing coalition between 2019 and 2020, President Félix Tshisekedi’s post-2024 constitutional reform agenda which critics perceive as a possible attempt to extend his rule and the shrinking of political space following judicial action against the former president.

The developments have coincided with a security vacuum in eastern DRC following the withdrawal of the East African Community Regional Force in 2023 and the SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2025.

Dhliwayo said the security vacuum had created conditions that could allow Kabila to establish a political base in the eastern city of Goma.

He warned that the emergence of the FRN could complicate existing negotiations involving the Doha process, United States-led mediation and the merged Luanda-Nairobi framework.

The coalition’s formation raises questions about who should be recognised as a legitimate participant in the peace process, potentially reopening agreements on ceasefires, disarmament and political inclusion.

“The existing multiple concurrent mediation initiatives, marked by competing mediator interests and poor strategic coordination, will be further complicated by Kabila’s return,” Dhliwayo said.

He said the FRN could also alter the narrative surrounding the conflict which has largely been framed as a Rwanda-backed rebellion led by M23.

With a former president at its helm, the new coalition could present itself as a national political movement rather than simply an armed rebellion increasing pressure on regional leaders to engage it politically.

Dhliwayo said this would place SADC in a difficult position, given that some regional leaders have historical ties to Kabila while countries such as South Africa and Angola have invested politically in Tshisekedi’s administration.

He added that East African Community members particularly Rwanda and Uganda have historically viewed Kabila as more accommodating to their regional security concerns than Tshisekedi.

The competing interests risk reviving divisions reminiscent of the 1998-2003 Congo wars when regional countries supported opposing sides in the conflict.

“Kabila cannot be avoided. He needs to be engaged,” Dhliwayo said.

He called for the immediate harmonisation of the Doha, United States-led and Luanda-Nairobi mediation processes into a single contact group with a common position on the FRN’s status.

Dhliwayo also urged mediators to move beyond viewing the conflict through a simple distinction between the government and armed opposition, arguing that a structured assessment of the various actors and their grievances was necessary to achieve a sustainable settlement.

He said negotiations should address concerns surrounding Tshisekedi’s constitutional reform agenda and establish safeguards to prevent further political polarisation.

At the same time, Dhliwayo warned that the security vacuum in Goma needed to be addressed through basic services, community outreach, disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration programmes as well as inter-community dialogue.

He said the control of mineral-rich border areas by armed groups had deepened the economic interests sustaining the conflict.

“Through mediation, it is of paramount importance to negotiate mineral traceability and revenue-sharing provisions early to prevent the FRN consolidation,” he said.

Dhliwayo urged SADC to preserve its credibility as a guarantor of constitutional order without becoming entrenched in the DRC conflict.

He said Article 11 of the SADC Protocol on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation provided a basis for prioritising peaceful methods of resolving regional crises, including preventive diplomacy, negotiation, conciliation and mediation.

He called on the SADC Summit to initiate a strategic review of its former military mission in the DRC and develop a transition plan towards a political mediation mission.

He also proposed reallocating part of the former mission’s budget to support diplomatic engagement and shuttle diplomacy.

The regional bloc, he said, should deploy political envoys to engage Kabila and the FRN, Rwanda and Tshisekedi, with the aim of securing guarantees that would allow dialogue to proceed.

Dhliwayo further called for a confidential envoy to be sent to the DRC to explore security guarantees for Kabila, including safe passage and protection against arbitrary prosecution, as a possible precondition for negotiations.

However, he stressed that such engagement should be accompanied by a clear call for a return to constitutional politics rather than armed rebellion.

“The emerging confrontation requires operationalising the primacy of political solutions as enshrined in Article 11 of the SADC Protocol on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation,” Dhliwayo said.

He argued that treating the FRN merely as a rebranded AFC/M23 would risk reducing a complex political crisis to a military problem.

The challenge for regional leaders, he said is to establish an inclusive negotiating framework that addresses the DRC’s internal political grievances while preventing the conflict from triggering wider regional instability.