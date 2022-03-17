Ken Sharpe’s Freedom Bid Hits Brick Wall

A Harare magistrate yesterday dismissed an application for exception filed by the Kenneth Raydon Sharpe owned Pokugara Properties and two of its employees Michael John Van Blerk and Mandla Marlone Ndebele who are facing charges of malicious damage to property.

Pokugara, Van Blerk and Ndebele who are represented by Advocate Tawanda Zhuwarara, appeared before magistrate Chakanyuka.

Zhuwarara had argued that the charges are meant to embarrass the accused and the property in question was at the behest of the City of Harare when he submitted his application for exception in the matter in which a Harare developer, George Katsimberis is a witness.

In dismissing the application, Magistrate Chakanyuka said the issues raised by the defense counsel are triable and ought to be ventilated in the form of a trial with the State leading evidence.

The State represented by prosecutor Zivanai Macharaga from the Special Anti-Corruption Unit alleges that sometime between July 2018 and October 2018, at lot 9 of 21 on consolidated number 19559 of 19828 on Harare Township corner Teviotdale and Whitwell in Borrowdale, Mandla Marlone Ndebele, Isiah Zvenyika Chawatama, Samuel Nyabezi, Lasten Taonezvi and Ken Sharpe who is still at large destroyed a show house constructed by Harare business George Katsimberis without a court order.

The accused allegedly acted in common purpose and demolished Katsimberis’ show house which had an approved plan without advising the complainant. Katsimberis has since availed proof of payments made to City of Harare and a bank statement from the city fathers showing payment.

Trial was postponed due to the unavailability of lawyer Charles Kwaramba who is representing the City of Harare and its employees