Ken Sharpe’s Top Aide In Another ‘State Capture’ Storm

Harare land developer George Katsimberis says controversial Pokugara Properties Chief Operations Officer and businessman Kenneth Raydon Sharpe’s top aide Tatiana Aleshina is the grandmother of State Capture amid allegations of a ‘suspicious relationship’ with state prosecutors handling various cases before the Harare Magistrates Court.

Katsimberis is seeking a review of a judgment made by Harare Magistrate Letwin Rwodzi after she dismissed his application for referral of his case to the Constitutional Court.

He is arguing that he cannot be an accused and witness under the same set of facts.

In an answering affidavit under case number HC3528/21, Katsimberis says Aleshina has in particular captured acting deputy prosecutor general Michael Reza.

“As a matter of speaking, Tatiana Aleshina owns Michael Reza. She is the grandmother of State capture. I refer to her opposing affidavit In the High Court matter of Allan Markham In case No HC 425/21 where she literally and even boasts that she owns the State President, the Minister of Local Government July Moyo and the City of Harare.

“When she is at court, she bosses all the prosecution particularly Michael Reza. There is no office that she doesn’t get in. she is an embarrassment. Only in Zimbabwe would a foreign national be allowed to boss around people the way she does. Only in Zimbabwe would a foreigner be allowed to exercise such levels of State capture,” read Katsimberis’ affidavit

In his founding affidavit, Katsimberis had brought to the Court’s attention how Aleshina would spend hours with prosecutors despite the fact that she is not a State witness.

“My complaints against the prosecution were that, they developed a health and incestuous relationship with complainants in particular a woman known as Tatiana Aleshina. The State would spent hours with this woman even though she was not a State witness,” said Katsimberis

In his response, prosecutor Tafara Chirambira said there was nothing amiss with meeting with witnesses.

“Ms Tatiana Aleshina is an official of Pokugara Properties and would only come on court days to listen. The other occasions complained of was when the two Prosecutors were meeting with the witnesses for purposes of refreshing their memories. The sole reason why the prosecutors stood aside was because they wanted justice to be seen to be done,” argues Chirambira.

This is not the first time that allegations of State capture have been levelled against Aleshina as Harare North legislator Norman Markham claimed that through her Augur Investments (a company owned by Sharpe) had ‘unleashed a demon of State Capture and extracted so much influence even from the highest office in the land…’