Kenya Cult Leader Found Guilty Over Deaths of 191 People

A Kenyan court has found self-proclaimed pastor Paul Mackenzie and 28 associates guilty of murder over the deaths of 191 people, all but one of them children, in one of the country’s deadliest cult-related tragedies.

Mackenzie, who led the Good News International Church, allegedly instructed followers to starve themselves and their children to death in the belief that they would go to heaven and meet Jesus before the end of the world.

The verdict was delivered at a court in the coastal city of Mombasa on Monday following investigations into the deaths uncovered in Shakahola Forest in south-eastern Kenya.

Mackenzie and his co-accused had denied the charges. The pastor maintained that he had not forced anyone to starve, but the court rejected his defence.

The case stems from the discovery of mass graves in 2023, after police received a tip-off about activities at Mackenzie’s ranch. Investigators subsequently uncovered bodies buried in shallow graves, with evidence pointing to widespread starvation and severe malnutrition.

Kenyan authorities say more than 400 people died in the Shakahola tragedy, which sparked national outrage and raised serious questions about the regulation of religious organisations.

Prosecutors told the court that Mackenzie had initiated and directed extreme fasting at his 800-acre (325-hectare) ranch, where followers were allegedly encouraged to stop eating in preparation for the end of the world.

They described what they called a “structured hierarchy of death”, under which children were expected to die first, followed by teenagers, women and, finally, men.

The defendants had also denied allegations in other cases involving terrorism, radicalisation and preventing children from accessing education.

The Shakahola deaths have intensified calls for tighter oversight of religious groups in Kenya. It also emerged that Mackenzie had been arrested twice previously but was released, raising concerns about whether authorities could have intervened earlier.

Relatives of the victims gathered at the Mombasa court to hear Monday’s verdict.

Among them was 62-year-old Francis Wanje who lost eight family members, including two grandchildren, to the cult.

“It has been really a heavy thing (for) us as a family, and it has really taken us very far in terms of psychological problems,” he said.

Mackenzie and the 28 associates convicted alongside him are due to be sentenced on 6 November.