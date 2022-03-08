Klusener Rejoins Zimbabwe As Batting Coach

Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener has rejoined the Zimbabwe senior men’s national team as batting coach.

His appointment was confirmed by the Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) Board during its meeting held on Monday.

He is taking over from Stuart Matsikenyeri, who now moves to the position of assistant coach, while Lalchand Rajput remains in charge as head coach of the national side.

Klusener previously served as Zimbabwe’s batting coach between 2016 and 2018.

Until recently, he was head coach of the Afghanistan national team.

In the meantime, ZC is in the process of finalising the appointment of a bowling coach and a fitness trainer for the men’s national team.

Zimbabwe Senior Men’s National Team Technical Staff:

Lalchand Rajput (head coach), Stuart Matsikenyeri (assistant coach), Lance Klusener (batting coach), Shepherd Makunura (fielding coach), Mufaro Chiturumani (analyst), Travor Wambe (physiotherapist), Dilip Chouhan (team manager), Darlington Majonga (media manager), Lovemore Banda (logistics manager), Dr Solomon Madzogo (team doctor)