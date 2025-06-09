Kwekwe Cash Heist: $46K Stolen from Parked SUV—One Arrested

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of a 40-year-old man in connection with theft of US$46,000 from a parked vehicle in Kwekwe’s Central Business District, as authorities intensify their manhunt for seven other suspects believed to be part of the daylight heist.

In a statement, the ZRP confirmed the arrest of Linas Tshuma after detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Homicide, Bulawayo, received a tip-off.

“Reference is made to the Zimbabwe Republic Police post on X platform regarding a case of theft of USD 46 000.00 in Kwekwe Central Business District from a parked Mazda CX-5 vehicle. The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Linas Tshuma (40) in connection with the case.

“On 08th June 2025, detectives from CID Homicide, Bulawayo received information which linked the suspect to the case. The detectives made a follow-up and arrested the suspect at a house in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo,” said ZRP.

The arrest led to the recovery of several items, including a Samsung M13 cellphone believed to have been purchased using the stolen cash, and the getaway vehicle, a Toyota Mark X bearing two sets of registration plates—AFO 6880 and AFA 1529.

Also recovered were tools suspected to have been used during the break-in, including a driller and rivet gun, as well as clothes matching those worn by one of the suspects captured on CCTV at the crime scene.

Authorities are now appealing to the public to help track down the seven remaining suspects,

Thethelani Ndlovu, Esau Mazarura, Bhekinkosi Tshuma, Mpiloenhle Ndlovu, Xolani Tshuma, Gugulethu Khumalo, and Reason Moyo, also known as Tsorinso.

Police say the suspects are considered dangerous and may be moving across provinces.

Anyone with information is urged to contact their nearest police station.