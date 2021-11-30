Land Developer Katsimberis’ Trial Deferred

The trial of businessman and land developer George Katsimberis who is accused of defrauding Pokugara Properties has been deferred to December 16, 2021.

Katsimberis is embroiled in a legal battle with Pokugara Properties following a botched land deal with the company’s principal Kenneth Raydon Sharpe.

Allegations are that Katsimberis had furnished Pokugara Properties with unapproved architectural plans despite confirmation from the City of Harare that the stamps of approval on the plans were authentic.

Through his lawyers Harrison Nkomo and Charles Warara, Katsimberis is seeking the recusal of prosecutor Tafara Chirambira. The lawyers also requested to be furnished with transcript from another court case in which Katsimberis is State witness in a matter under the same set of facts.

His lawyers argue that the transcripts had a huge bearing in their defence and requested that they be available by 16 December 2021.

Katsimberis reported suspended City of Harare Town Clerk Hosiah Chisango, Engineer Isaiah Chawatama as well as Pokugara Properties and its owner Kenneth Raydon Sharpe, Michael John Van Blerk among others for malicious damage to property after they destroyed a show house that he had constructed under the botched joint venture with Sharpe.

He also reported Pokugara Properties, Van Blerk and Chisango for perjury and both cases are before the courts.

Surprisingly, in August 2019, three months after the perjury and malicious damage to property cases had commenced at the Harare Magistrates court, Katsimberis was summoned to appear before the Harare Magistrate Court facing charges of fraud.

Katsimberis is also contesting that he cannot be both an accused and a witness under the same set of facts. He is a witness in a case that is involving Pokugara Properties and the State.

Magistrate Letwin Rwodzi dismissed an application by Katsimberis in which he sought referral to the Constitutional Court. He has since filed an application at the High Court seeking a review of Rwodzi’s judgement.

In the application at the High Court in which Magistrate Rwodzi is cited as 1st Respondent and the State as 2nd Respondent, Katsimberis says the ruling failed to protect his constitutional right as defined by the supreme law.