Harare Land Developer Savages ‘Fraudster’ Ken Sharpe

Harare businessman and land developer Georgios Katsimberis says controversial businessman Kenneth Raydon Sharpe is a fraudster and thief who is consistently defrauding Zimbabweans through shoddy deals.

Katsimberis is embroiled in a long standing legal dispute with Sharpe following a botched joint venture agreement.

He made the remarks during the trial of suspended Harare City Town Clerk, Hosia Chisango who is facing perjury charges emanating from an affidavit he deposed at the High Court lying under oath that Katsimberis had constructed a show house at Pokugara Properties in Borrowdale suburb without approved architectural plans.

Katsimberis says everything he did was above board and has produced evidence including City of Harare bank statement showing bank transfers made as payment for the plans.

“Your Worship I never went to Mount Pleasant Council office with my building plans, these plans here are theirs, which they acquired using corrupt tendencies, I went to Council’s Cleveland House with my building plans and I paid for everything as required by City of Harare, I have proof of payment, bank statements to prove that.

“Your Worship Kenneth Raydon Sharpe is a fraudster, crook and thief, he is trying to still from me using fraudulent means using corrupt City of Harare officials by claiming that I submitted my building plans to Mount Pleasant office while I submitted my building plans to Cleveland House for approval,” Katsimberis charged

He added “I make the point that Kenneth Raydon Sharpe is fraudster. He has permanently consistently been defrauding the people of Zimbabwe either in the form of the Government of Zimbabwe, local authorities, the residents in particular of Harare and business people like myself…”

In his testimony Katsimberis mentioned how Sharpe corruptly connived with the City of Harare to destroy the show house despite having council approved plans.

“Criminal proceedings have now been instituted against Kenneth Raydon Sharpe and his activities for various omission and commission relating to his dealings with myself,” said Katsimberis.

Chisango is represented by Alec Muchadehama of Mbidzo, Muchadehama and Makoni legal practitioners.