Land Developer Seeks ‘Biased’ Prosecutor Reza’s Recusal

Harare businessman George Katsimberis has filed an application seeking recusal of prosecutor Michael Reza who he accused of being biased in a botched joint venture agreement case against Pokugara Properties owner Kenneth Raydon Sharpe.

Katsimberis filed cases of malicious damage to property and perjury against Sharpe’s company and City of Harare officials after they connived to destroy a show house built as part of the agreement.

In a bid to confuse the courts, in June 2020, Sharpe went and reported Katsimberis to the police for fraud alleging that he had furnished Pokugara Properties with unapproved architectural plans, when in fact the plans were approved by City of Harare.

Through his lawyer Charles Warara, Katsimberis accused Reza of having misled the court and also taking sides in the matter.

“In making the application for recusal it is emerging that the transcripts to this matter show disturbing conducts of Mr Reza towards this matter. Why is he seeking to mislead the court and has biased interest and is acting in a manner that is not acceptable.

“He is misleading the court on the nature of investigation, he knows intimate details about the on goings at City of Harare. Why is he taking sides as he is against the accused? Why is he defending Chawatama (a city of Harare official) and others, he has acquitted Chawatama whilst he wants my client convicted,” Warara charged

Chawatama together with other City of Harare officials and Pokugara properties are facing perjury charges where Katsimberis is a State witness whilst at the same time he is a witness in Katsimberis’ case.

Warara said Reza’s situation is akin to conflict of interest and his actions should be above reproach. He further questioned why he was circumventing the dates that Katsimberis reported his cases before Pokugara made a counter report two months later.

Magistrate Letwin Rwodzi is expected to make a ruling on the application on February 22.