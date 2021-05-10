Love Affair Ends With US$500k Lawsuit

Two love birds Denton Leslie Boschie and Haden Tebb Tanya Robin have slapped each other with lawsuit and criminal charges including a US$500 000 lawsuit following a nasty break-up, 263Chat can report.

The girlfriend, Robin filed criminal charges against Boschie including several counts of assault as well as recording her while being sexually intimate.

Boschie on the other hand filed a US$500 000 lawsuit against her ex-girlfriend.

However, the sexual intimacy recording charges were dismissed by Harare magistrate Sharon Rakafa at the close of the State case last week while Boschie denies the allegations of recording their sexual act.

Boschie told the court that Robin planted CCTV cameras in her house to trap her maids whom she accused of stealing from her.

Robin alleges that on several occasions, Boschie physically assaulted her for no apparent reason, charges her ex-boyfriend denied.

She further told the court that Boschie forced her to change the ownership of her house to his name as well as assaulting her for not preparing food for him.

“These allegations were designed to intimidate me to abandon the half a million dollars lawsuit which is under the High Court had high prospects of success,” Boschie told court.

Boschie also told court that when their relationship ended, he moved out of the house but faced challenges in taking her belongings as Robin refused her access.

He further said Robin obtained a peace order at the Harare Magistrates Court to stop him from collecting his belongings that he had left in her house.