Luxury Golf Estate Turns Harare West into Zim’s New Prestige Address

In the heart of Harare West – once dismissed by skeptics as an unlikely canvas for luxury – a bold vision has taken root. The Hills Luxury Golf Estate is rewriting the rules of real estate, sport, and lifestyle in Zimbabwe.

What was once called “a project of impossibilities” is now the country’s most iconic urban development. The lead developer Ken Sharpe CEO of WestProp Holdings is upbeat with progress so far.

He feels the project has all the ingredients of luxury, modernity and the future. Last week he hosted an elite gathering of customers “to serenade them with progress so far”. The customers felt the vibe and committed to the project.

Critics had scoffed at the idea of a baobab forest thriving in Harare West.

They doubted that global attention could be drawn to this corner of the capital.

Today, those doubts have been silenced by a living, breathing masterpiece – where ancient trees meet modern luxury, and every detail is curated for excellence.

At the heart of this transformation is a golf course designed by none other than Peter Matkovich, the current world number one golf architect. His signature blends natural beauty with championship precision, creating a course that is both a sanctuary and a stage for greatness.

The Hills is not just a place to live – it is a place to belong. Exclusive features include: Branded Residences: Architecturally stunning homes with direct access to the golf course, Global Brand Hotel: A five-star hospitality experience that brings international luxury to Harare, ATP Tennis Academy: World-class training grounds for future champions, Swimming Academy: A tribute to Zimbabwe’s Olympic legend, inspiring excellence in every stroke, Nick Price Driving Range: Honoring Zimbabwe’s golfing icon, this range is where legends begin and a Retirement Home: A serene, secure haven for graceful living in later years.

Speaking at a recent customer familiarization tour of the project Mr Simukai Whande WestProp Digital Marketing Manager had this to say: “This is a rare moment in time. Early investors will benefit from pre-launch pricing, securing premium assets at unmatched value. Once the ceremonial “first tee” is struck, prices will rise by an average of 40%, reflecting the true worth of this landmark estate”.

The Hills is proof that vision, courage, and excellence can defy geography and expectation. It’s a celebration of Zimbabwean pride, global standards, and the power of belief. What was once deemed impossible is now inevitable — and those who act early will own a piece of history.