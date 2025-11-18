Magaya Case Postponed as Defence Condemns ‘Megaphone Investigations’

By Judith Nyuke

The State has secured yet another postponement in the case involving Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries founder, Prophet Walter Magaya and his wife Tendai with the matter now deferred to 9 December 2025 for allocation of a trial date.

Prosecutors argued that investigations remain incomplete with some key witness statements still outstanding.

Magaya’s lawyer, Admire Rubaya agreed to the postponement but insisted that the State must provide a definitive trial date when the couple returns to court.

Rubaya reminded the court that his client has been under investigation since 2022 and is eager to clear his name. He warned that continuous delays risk prejudicing the accused.

He also criticised recent police statements circulating on social media accusing authorities of conducting “megaphone investigations” instead of arresting those allegedly involved in criminal activities.

“Cases are not won by police statements on social media. The accused is concerned that the police recently claimed there is a US$200 000 fund to bribe judges and magistrates. There is no need for megaphone investigations they should simply arrest the people involved and bring them before the courts,” Rubaya told the court.

The matter was heard before Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa.

Magaya and his wife remain out on bail. He paid US$3 000 while Tendai was granted bail at US$500.

The pair faces fraud charges linked to their companies, Planet Africa (Pvt) Ltd and Yadah Connect (Pvt) Ltd.

Separately, Magaya is facing five counts of rape including one allegation in which he is accused of fathering a child with one of the complainants.