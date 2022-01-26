Mai Titi Offers US$2000 For Ghost Account Busters

Popular comedienne Mai Titi, real name Felistas Murata, is offering US$2000 to persons who can identify faces behind social media ghost accounts.
This comes after the entertainer was dragged on social media over a fake post in her name that suggested she trashed Nelson Chamisa’s recently launched party, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).
Responding to the backlash, Mai Titi dismissed the allegations and denied any political affiliations. She further offered to interview those with ghost account busting skills for a US$2000 price.