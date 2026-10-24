Man Arrested After Nephew (8) Dies in Homework Beating

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in Siakobvu, Nyaminyami District after allegedly beating his eight-year-old nephew to death with a wooden stick during a homework session.

Milder Madyembeu was arrested in connection with the incident, which occurred at Siachitondo Village in Kauzhumba on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Madyembeu allegedly assaulted the boy, Nico Mujoni after he failed to understand concepts being taught to him.

“The suspect allegedly assaulted his eight-year-old nephew, Nico Mujoni with a Mopane stick after the victim had failed to master concepts which the suspect was teaching him during a homework study session. The child later succumbed to the injuries sustained,” Nyathi said.

The government has banned corporal punishment in schools, but cases of children suffering serious injuries during punishment at home have also been reported.

In a similar case earlier this year, a 28-year-old man from Zvishavane was sentenced to an effective seven years in prison over the death of his six-year-old niece.

Takudzwa Wellington Chimutso, of Village Kosvoro under Chief Masunda was convicted of culpable homicide by the High Court sitting in Gweru.

The court heard that Chimutso had been teaching his niece Praise Tsomeka to write her name on the evening of 19 January 2026.

When the child struggled to understand the lesson, he allegedly struck her repeatedly with mopane and muchekesani switches.

The assault continued the following day as he attempted to teach her vowels and writing again.

Frustrated by her failure to grasp the lesson Chimutso allegedly took a sjambok from behind a bed and beat her several times across her body.

A witness who attempted to intervene was reportedly warned not to interfere with Chimutso saying the matter concerned him and his niece.

The child remained in severe pain throughout the night as her condition deteriorated and she struggled to breathe.

On 21 January, Chimutso and the witness took her to a shrine before eventually rushing her to Zvishavane Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police recovered the sjambok and wooden switches believed to have been used in the assault.

Chimutso was sentenced to nine years in prison, but two years were suspended, leaving him to serve an effective seven years.