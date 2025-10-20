Manica Bikes Partners Nedbank Tour de Great Dyke 2025 in Drive for Wellness and Charity

Manica Bikes has teamed up with the Nedbank Tour de Great Dyke 2025 as the Official Bike Partner and sponsor in a move that strengthens efforts to promote wellness, opportunity and community development across the Great Dyke region.

Under the new partnership, Manica Bikes’ technical team will provide full mechanical support for all cyclists during the three-day endurance tour ensuring smooth participation and encouraging long-term interest in cycling as a sport and wellness pursuit.

Manica Bikes Sales and Marketing Officer, Herbert Dzonge said the company was proud to back the prestigious event.

“Manica Bikes is excited to partner with YAFM and Nedbank Tour De Great Dyke 2025 as the Official Bike Partner. We will be providing full technical support to all cyclists throughout the event. As the tour moves through communities, we will also be exhibiting our range of bicycles and motorcycles, giving locals a chance to experience the quality and innovation behind the Manica Bikes brand,” he said.

Now in its eighth edition, the Nedbank Tour de Great Dyke has become a flagship cycling event uniting riders from mining companies, local communities and the public.

The tour celebrates endurance, teamwork and philanthropy with proceeds directed to the Gifted Children Foundation which supports academically talented but underprivileged students from the Great Dyke region and beyond.

Nedbank Tour de Great Dyke and YAFM Projects Manager, Ebson Hungwe hailed the partnership as a boost for the tour’s mission.

“We are thrilled to have Manica Bikes joining the Nedbank Tour de Great Dyke family. This partnership aligns perfectly with our vision of promoting wellness, inclusivity, and community development through sport. Their initiative to offer technical support to cyclists will go a long way in strengthening this year’s event and enhancing the overall cycling culture in Zimbabwe,” he said.

The 2025 Nedbank Tour de Great Dyke will run from 6–8 November, following the traditional route that spans the mineral-rich belt from Selous in the north to Zvishavane in the south.