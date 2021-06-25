Markham Maintains ‘Kenneth Raydon Sharpe A Fraudster’

Harare North legislator Norman Markham has maintained that self-exiled controversial businessman Kenneth Raydon Sharpe is a fraudster and a criminal.

In an answering affidavit in a matter in which the legislator is seeking reversal of a dubious land deal entered by the City of Harare and Sharpe’s owned Augur Investments, Markham said Sharpe’s affidavit was a testimony of fraud.

“I have read the shocking affidavit of Kenneth Raydon Sharpe. I have always maintained that Kenneth Raydon Sharpe is a criminal and fraudster. His affidavit confirms the same. On the 24th of March 2021 at 10:10 am, the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 7th Respondents served a Notice of Opposition at the offices of our legal practitioners of record Tendai Biti law. That notice of opposition had an affidavit signed by Kenneth Raydon Sharpe purportedly in Dubai on the 23rd of March 2021 but there was no signature of the Notary Public.

“In the afternoon, at exactly 13:30, on the 24th of March 2021, a legal practitioner from Scanlen and Holderness returned with a fresh set of opposing papers for and on behalf of 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 7th Respondents. On page 23 and 24 there was now another affidavit by Kenneth Raydon Sharpe purportedly signed in Dubai on the 23rd of March 2021 before a commissioner of oath.

“But this time there was a stamp from the Notary Public dated the 24th of March 2021 but there is no signature where it is marked the Commissioner of Oaths…I have a huge problem with the affidavits of Kenneth Raydon Sharpe,” noted Markham

Markham states that he was first served with a two paragraphed affidavit and later a five paragraph.

“I do not know now which affidavit I am supposed to respond to. However, more importantly, both affidavits are not signed by a notary public. They are not sworn before a Notary Public. The reason is simple. Kenneth Raydon Sharpe is a fugitive from justice. He is not in Dubai but he is hiding somewhere in Seychelles.

“There is something that is fraudulent, there is something that is not right. Mr Kenneth Raydon Sharpe owes this court an explanation. Suffice to say that the dealings that I have exposed above on his opposing affidavit is proof beyond reasonable doubt that Kenneth Raydon Sharpe is a crook.” said Markham.