MISA Engages King Mswati Over Media Rights Abuses

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) has registered concern over infringement of media freedom rights in the Kingdom of Eswatini which has seen a number of journalists being forced into exile in South Africa.

MISA regional chairperson, Golden Maunganidze wrote a letter to King Mswati encouraging him to address the reports of several journalists who are hiding in the neighboring South Africa due to harassment by state agents.

“Your Royal Highness, by virtue of this letter, we write to register and express our concern at the deteriorating media freedom and freedom of expression environment in Eswatini. As captured in the Southern Africa Press Freedom Report 2019 – 2020, media freedom violations are on the increase in Eswatini. The report highlights the lack of enjoyment of the right to media freedom in Eswatini.

“The findings of the Southern Africa Report are echoed by the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) report for 2021 which reported that “harassment, intimidation and physical violence against journalists are all common and result in almost constant self-censorship’ ” reads part of the letter.

Maunganidze also raised concern over worrisome reports that the Monarchy has filed court papers in South Africa seeking to stop Eswatini publications from publishing stories on the King, his family and associates without their prior consent.

Meanwhile, Zweli Dlamini, the editor of the Swazi News, has been forced into exile in South Africa.

Eugene Dube, another journalist has also been forced into exile in South Africa and is unable to practice his trade in Eswatini after they were accused of writing articles deemed too critical of the King.

He however urged the Eswatini authorities to demonstrate their commitment and adherence to constitutionally guaranteed rights by allowing the media to operate freely without any harassment, assaults, threats or reprisals for doing their work.

MISA is a regional body advocating for the improvement and enjoyment of media freedom, freedom of expression, access to information and the protection of privacy rights.