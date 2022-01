The release of Zimbabwe Senior Men’s Football Team starting 11 who will debut the Warriors’ Africa Cup of Nations campaign against Senegal’s Lions Of Teranga has been met with mixed emotions.

Warriors starting 11 consists of Mhari, Chimwemwe, Bhasera, Hadebe, Takwara, Madzongwe, Wadi, Musona, Dube, Benyu and Kangwa, with Murwira, Mudimu, Moyo, Kadewere, Tigere, Kamusoko, Mahachi, Muskwe, Muduhwa, Shuma and Mapisa on the bench.

This is what social media had to say about the selection.