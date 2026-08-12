President Mnangagwa Admits Maritime Safety Gaps After Lake Kariba Disaster Kills 44

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has acknowledged “serious deficiencies” in Zimbabwe’s maritime safety capabilities after a government-operated boat capsized on Lake Kariba, killing at least 44 people in one of the country’s deadliest passenger-water disasters in years.

Mnangagwa declared the incident a national disaster on Wednesday and ordered authorities responsible for maritime safety, including specialised security units, to introduce immediate remedial measures.

The admission comes as questions mount over how a vessel with a stated capacity of 90 people was allowed to leave Kariba carrying far more passengers, and whether existing safety and enforcement systems were adequate to prevent the tragedy.

“This tragedy has exposed serious deficiencies in our maritime capabilities which we have to address immediately so that our places of recreation do not become death traps to the innocent,” Mnangagwa said in a condolence message.

The boat, the Mbuya Nehanda, operated by the Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (RIDA), capsized on Tuesday afternoon in rough conditions as it travelled from Kariba towards islands and fishing communities on the lake.

Police said 44 bodies had been recovered by Wednesday afternoon, while 67 people had survived. Ten survivors remained hospitalised, according to an update reported by Zimbabwean media. Search operations were continuing for anyone still unaccounted for.

The circumstances surrounding the number of people aboard the vessel have themselves become a focus of scrutiny.

Authorities initially reported that 95 people were aboard, including 90 passengers and five crew members. They later said the boat had a carrying capacity of 90 passengers and that about 120 people were believed to have been aboard.

But Earnmore Chambati, a security officer who was on the vessel and the only surviving member of its crew, told Zimbabwe’s national broadcaster that he counted 153 people, including children.

The discrepancy could become central to investigations into the disaster.

The vessel was reportedly caught in heavy winds and large waves. Survivors have also described concerns about the weather before the boat departed, with some saying they pleaded with the captain not to sail.

According to reports, survivors said the captain dismissed those concerns, allegedly telling passengers that “DDF does not drown”, a reference to the District Development Fund, the predecessor to RIDA, which owned the vessel.

The accounts have not been independently verified and are likely to form part of the investigation into what caused the boat to overturn.

The president’s remarks have shifted the focus from the immediate search and rescue operation to a wider question: how safe is Lake Kariba for the thousands of people who depend on boats for transport, fishing, work and recreation?

The tragedy is not an isolated incident.

In July 2021, five people were feared dead after a boat carrying eight passengers capsized while travelling between Nyaodza fishing camp and Nyamhunga township. The incident was attributed to suspected overloading. A later police investigation said the boat was unregistered and that passengers did not have enough life jackets.

In November that year, another boat capsized after reportedly being struck by a strong wave, killing two people and leaving another missing. Police sources again cited overloading.

In October 2023, three people were reported missing after a canoe carrying four occupants overturned near Nyaodza Point.

The repeated accidents point to vulnerabilities that extend beyond individual vessels — including overloading, vessel registration, life-jacket availability, weather conditions, navigation and the capacity of authorities to monitor traffic on a vast inland waterway.

A World Bank-supported disaster-risk assessment of the Kariba area has previously identified Lake Navigation Control as responsible for ensuring that boats meet required standards, registering vessels, checking safe carrying capacities and ensuring that appropriate safety equipment is available. The assessment also identified gaps in emergency resources, including an emergency boat that lacked a budget for fuel.

That history gives particular weight to Mnangagwa’s acknowledgement of “deficiencies”.

The question now is whether the government’s response will go beyond the immediate rescue operation and translate into stronger enforcement, better-equipped rescue teams and tighter controls on passenger vessels.

The scale of Tuesday’s disaster also exposed the challenges of conducting a major rescue operation on Lake Kariba.

Survivors were taken to Long Island, while speedboats, helicopters, divers and specialised aquatic rescue teams were deployed. The Zimbabwe National Army and police sub-aqua units were involved in efforts to locate bodies and missing passengers.

Mnangagwa praised security forces and private citizens who responded to the disaster, saying their intervention prevented further deaths in the lake’s rough conditions.

But his call for security agencies to take a more active role in maritime safety suggests that the government sees the problem as extending beyond the availability of rescue personnel after an accident.

It raises questions about prevention: whether vessels are being inspected before departure, whether passenger numbers are accurately recorded, whether captains are adequately trained to make decisions during severe weather and whether passengers have access to functioning life-saving equipment.

Lake Kariba is a vast and sometimes unpredictable body of water. Strong winds can generate large waves, creating risks for smaller vessels and fishing boats.

A World Bank disaster-risk assessment of communities around the lake found that storms, strong winds and large waves pose significant risks to small fishing boats, while many operators lack basic skills, equipment and procedures for dealing with emergencies.

The danger is particularly acute because the lake is not simply a tourist destination.

It is also a transport corridor and a source of livelihoods for communities scattered across its shores and islands. For some residents, boats are an essential means of reaching fishing camps and other settlements.

That makes maritime safety an issue of public infrastructure as much as recreation.

One of Africa’s great inland lakes

Lake Kariba stretches for roughly 150 miles along the border between Zimbabwe and Zambia. Created in the 1950s when the Zambezi River was dammed during British colonial rule, the reservoir displaced about 57,000 people.

Today, the lake remains central to the economies and energy systems of both countries. The Kariba Dam provides at least a third of Zimbabwe and Zambia’s electricity, while the lake supports fishing, tourism and transport.

But its size also makes emergency response difficult.

The lake has experienced deadly boat accidents on both sides of the border. In 2014, 26 people, including 24 children, drowned in Zambia after a boat carrying them to independence celebrations capsized. On Zimbabwe’s side, a series of fatal and near-fatal incidents has occurred in recent years.

The latest disaster is therefore likely to reignite a much broader debate about the regulation and safety of one of southern Africa’s most important inland waterways.

For now, the immediate priority remains the search for those still missing and support for survivors and bereaved families.

But with the president himself acknowledging weaknesses in the country’s maritime capabilities, the aftermath of the Kariba disaster is likely to be measured not only by the final death toll, but by whether Zimbabwe can prevent another overloaded boat from becoming a floating death trap.